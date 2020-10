Cause of outage under investigation

More than 3,000 Sooke residents are without power Saturday afternoon.

Power has been out since 2:40 p.m. Oct. 24 for 3,045 BC Hydro customers in the area west of Goodridge Road and north of West Coast Roads.

The cause of the outage is under investigation and crews have been assigned.

More to come.

