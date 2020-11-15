More than 400 Port Renfrew residents affected by power outage

Outage occurred around 11 a.m. on Nov. 15

More than 400 BC Hydro customers are without power after an outage Sunday morning just after 11 a.m. (BC Hydro)

More than 400 residents in the Port Renfrew area are in the dark after a power outage on Sunday morning.

Residents living north west of West Coast Road and south-east of Parkinson Road just past Jordan River and into Port Renfrew are waiting for crews to arrive after the power went out just after 11 a.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

