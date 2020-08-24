More than 600 people on the Peninsula receive extended COVID crisis supplement from province

The provincial ministry of social development and poverty reduction headed by Shane Simpson says 608 residents living in Sidney, Central Saanich and North Saanich have received a temporary crisis supplement now extended for another four months. (BC Government photo)

Just over 600 people on income or disability assistance living in Sidney, Central Saanich and North Saanich have received a temporary crisis supplement.

The provincial ministry of social development and poverty reduction released that figure after the provincial government announced it would be extending the provincial temporary crisis supplement for people on income or disability assistance and low-income seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic for four months.

The provincial government has been providing the supplement since April for individuals who are not eligible for federal benefits such as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

Shane Simpson, the responsible minister, said extending the supplement will “alleviate” some of the continuing pressures recipients are facing while they are trying to keep themselves and their families healthy and safe.

Residents receiving the benefit won’t have to go through any process as the province will attach the temporary $300 crisis supplement to assistance cheques going out Sept. 23, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

The ministry said in a release that the supplement will go to low-income seniors receiving the B.C. Senior’s Supplement and income assistance and disability recipients residing in special care facilities.

The federal government also announced a one-time payment of $600 to residents who receive federal disability benefits, including Canada Pension Plan or Quebec Pension Plan disability benefits, disability supports from Veterans Affairs Canada and disability tax credit certificate holders.

This federal benefit payment will be fully exempt for people currently receiving provincial assistance and will be in addition to previously announced exemptions for people on income and disability assistance receiving CERB or Canada Emergency Student Benefit. The exemptions remain in effect for the duration of these federal programs.

