More traffic delays expected in Sooke area

District installing sanitary main along Church Road

Sooke drivers will see more traffic delays for the next three to four weeks.

The District of Sooke says work at the Church Road and Throup Road intersection will impact traffic Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as crews install a 200-metre sanitary main for the new Aragon Properties development.

District spokesperson Christina Moog says drivers can expect up to 10-minute delays. Access to residential properties will remain open.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes: Helgeson to Otter Point Road; Rhodonite to Otter Point Road.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the District of Sooke by calling 250-642-1634. The public is reminded to obey signage and traffic control personnel.

