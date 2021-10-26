Emergency crews are on scene at a crash along Sooke Road near 17 Mile House Pub Oct. 26. (Black Press Media file photo)

Emergency crews are on scene at a crash along Sooke Road near 17 Mile House Pub Oct. 26. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATE: Morning crashes causing delays for Greater Victoria motorists

Crash near 17 Mile in Sooke, Pandora and Johnson in Victoria

Two crashes slowed the morning commute in Greater Victoria on Tuesday.

A section of Sooke Road is open after an early morning crash near 17 Mile Pub that brought traffic to a crawl for about two hours. Traffic was reduced to single-lane alternating traffic for part of the morning.

Meanwhile, a crash in downtown Victoria was also causing some early morning delays. That crash was reported on Blanshard Street between Johnson Street and Pandora Avenue.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

car crashGreater VictoriaSookeWest Shore

Previous story
3 in hospital, 3 arrested after Victoria pipe assault and stabbing incidents
Next story
B.C. moves to ban some single-use plastic bags, products province-wide

Just Posted

Emergency crews are on scene at a crash along Sooke Road near 17 Mile House Pub Oct. 26. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Morning crashes causing delays for Greater Victoria motorists

VicPD arrested three men in two violent incidents Saturday, Oct. 23, in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
3 in hospital, 3 arrested after Victoria pipe assault and stabbing incidents

An aerial view of BC Ferries’ Swartz Bay terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)
Morning, early afternoon BC Ferries sailings full between Victoria, Vancouver

A concept for changes to sections of the Galloping Goose and Lochside trails. (Courtesy of the Capital Regional District)
Wheels turning on CRD’s Galloping Goose, Lochside trails widening, lighting project