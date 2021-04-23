Morning outage leaves more than 2,000 without power in Saanich

Some 2,039 Saanich customers were without power on the morning of April 23. (Screenshot via BC Hydro Outage Map)

An outage in Saanich’s Royal Oak neighbourhood left some 2,039 BC Hydro customers without power Friday morning.

The electricity shut off just before 7 a.m. on April 23 and impacted homes and businesses on both sides of the Pat Bay Highway – between Hector Road and Thistlewood Drive, and Warren Place up to Beaverdale Road.

According to the BC Hydro outage map, crews were on site as of 10 a.m. but the cause remained under investigation. By this time, power had been restored to all but 713 customers. No estimate was available for when power would be fully restored.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Early morning fire guts Victoria house, leaves 2 cats dead

Do you have a story tip? Email: devon.bidal@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCHydroSaanich