While most Lower Mainland routes don’t require winter tires past March 31, anyone heading north or into the Interior should keep them on until April 30. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure file.

While most Lower Mainland routes don’t require winter tires past March 31, anyone heading north or into the Interior should keep them on until April 30. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure file.

Most drivers in B.C. should keep winter tires on vehicles until April 30

Spring is here, but Road Safety at Work’s Shift Into Winter campaign warns that it is not yet time to take winter tires off your vehicles.

Winter tires are required on designated highways until March 31, but if you frequent highways through high mountain passes or high snowfall areas, that date pushes back to April 30.

Routes that require winter tires through April 30 are clearly marked with signage. Most Lower Mainland drivers can remove winter tires by March 31, but if you plan on heading into the Interior at all, winter tires are still required on the Coquihalla and Highway 3. In the north, almost all routes require winter tires on your vehicle until April 30. The same is true with the Okanagan and Kootenays. While there are some routes that are not designated as winter tire/chain routes, the majority of them are, including major routes such as Highways 1 and 3.

If you are travelling on a route requiring chains or winter tires and do not have them, police could turn you back and fine you.

Shift Into Winter advises that winter tires are still best for safety in all areas where temperatures regularly fall below 7 degrees at this time of year.

“While we look forward to spring, it’s important to remain prepared for any winter conditions that may still come our way,” said Rob Fleming, Minster of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Winter tires are key to keeping people safe on our highways, and they should remain in use where required or when conditions warrant.”

READ: Winter tires, chains now mandatory along most B.C. highways

READ: B.C. truck drivers to face higher fines for not using winter tire chains


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Suspect identified after restaurant patron punched
Next story
Officer seriously injured after teen doing donuts during Vancouver joy-ride ends in crash

Just Posted

Several of the members of the Ocean Resources team have returned to live within the Scia’new First Nation’s territory after living elsewhere for years. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Western science meets traditional knowledge at Scia’new’s Ocean Resources centre

SIG
Beefs & Bouquets

The Victoria petting zoo welcomes its first two baby goats of the season – Jupiter and Solaris. (Beacon Hill Children’s Farm/Facebook)
Baby goats are back: Victoria petting zoo celebrates celestial kids after loss

This figure, shown at the Vernon Winter Carnival, is also the mascot for the Quebec Winter Carnival. What is the name of this mascot? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Francophone culture?