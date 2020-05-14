Wells Gray Provincial Park is one of many set to reopen for day-use on Thursday, May 14. (Black Press Media files)

Most of B.C.’s provincial parks to reopen today, visitors asked to physically distance

Overnight camping and the rest of the day-use facilities could return in June

Most of B.C.’s provincial parks are scheduled to reopen on Thursday (May 14) after they were shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19 over the Easter weekend.

The move is part of B.C.’s second phase of reopening as new virus cases slow down. According to BC Parks, the sites will open for day-use only, including front- and back-country trails, beaches, picnic areas, washroom facilities and boat launches. However, some playgrounds, hot springs, halls, and picnic shelters will remain closed.

Overnight camping and the rest of the day-use facilities could return in June.

But although provincial parks may be open, health official are urging British Columbians to stay away from non-essential travel over the Victoria Day long weekend, and explore parks close to home.

Park visitors are also expected to continue physical distancing outside of their own groups and to use hand sanitizer and wash hands regularly.

For a list of parks set to reopen, visit: http://bcparks.ca/covid-19/parks-affected.

READ MORE: B.C. closes all provincial parks for COVID-19 protection

READ MORE: You can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings even as parks open

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCoronavirusparks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tourism task force creates 18-month survival strategy for Greater Victoria
Next story
Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

Just Posted

Tourism task force creates 18-month survival strategy for Greater Victoria

Industry suffering massive losses during COVID-19 pandemic

West Shore mom proposes 2021 summer prom for 2020 graduates

Event fully dependant on upcoming provincial health orders

Break and enters to sheds, storage units up 263 per cent: Victoria police

Residential break and enters also rise during pandemic

Kimberly Proctor’s killer to face parole hearing, requests escorted absences

Kruse Wellwood has served 10 years for murder of Langford teen

Cyclists ‘frustrated’ after CRD removes Mount Work bike trails

Advocates push for new trails at Mount Work

VIDEO: West Shore RCMP officer and canine partner featured in police week video

Cpl. Sansome and police dog Erik star in RCMP production

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Prom Is On: Canadian teens organize virtual grad event to benefit Kids Help Phone

Virtual prom set for May 22

Health coalition says use of private clinics won’t cure B.C.’s surgical backlog

Greater use of for-profit clinics could pull doctors and nurses away from the public system, argues BC Health Coalition

Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

POLL: Are you happy with the reopening plan for B.C.?

Last week provincial officials unveiled their “Go-Forward Strategy,” which included a plans… Continue reading

UPDATE: RCMP investigating crash in Cobble Hill Wednesday

Emergency crews are blocking the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Fisher Road

Most of B.C.’s provincial parks to reopen today, visitors asked to physically distance

Overnight camping and the rest of the day-use facilities could return in June

Serological surveys to look for COVID-19 immunity in Canadian population

It’s not yet known how much immunity antibodies can offer

Most Read