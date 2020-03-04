Motorcycle crash closes Blanshard Street near Yates in Victoria

One person taken to hospital after Wednesday afternoon crash

One person was taken to hospital after a crash at Blanshard Street and Yates Street on Wednesday afternoon. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Blanshard Street between Yates and View streets remains closed after a at the intersection of Blanshard and Yates Wednesday afternoon.

A motorcycle remains on the road in the intersection and one person was taken to hospital.

Police and fire remain on the scene.

More to come.

Blanshard Street between Yates and View Streets blocked off due to crash at intersection of Blanshard and Yates. A motorcycle is still on the road in the intersection. Police and fire are here. #yyjnews @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/lJUDwDU5VX — Shalu Mehta (@ShaluMehta32) March 4, 2020

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.