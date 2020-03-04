Motorcycle crash closes Blanshard Street near Yates in Victoria

Blanshard Street between Yates and View streets remains closed after a at the intersection of Blanshard and Yates Wednesday afternoon.
A motorcycle remains on the road in the intersection and one person was taken to hospital.
Police and fire remain on the scene.
More to come.
Blanshard Street between Yates and View Streets blocked off due to crash at intersection of Blanshard and Yates. A motorcycle is still on the road in the intersection. Police and fire are here. #yyjnews @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/lJUDwDU5VX
— Shalu Mehta (@ShaluMehta32) March 4, 2020