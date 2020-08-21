A motorcyclist caught driving 144 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on the Pat Bay Highway faced a hefty fine and a week-long vehicle impound. (Central Saanich Police Service/Twitter)

Motorcyclist caught going over 140 km/h on Pat Bay Highway

Vehicle towed, impounded for seven-days and driver slapped with fine

A motorcyclist caught driving through Central Saanich on the Pat Bay Highway at nearly twice the posted speed limit faces a hefty fine and a week-long vehicle impound.

Around 10 p.m. on Aug. 19, an officer with the Central Saanich Police Department encountered a motorcyclist that was clocked going 144 km/h in 80 km/h zone in the 6400-block of Highway 17 – just south of Keating Cross Road.

The driver was issued a $368 fine. Their motorcycle was towed from the scene and will be held at an impound lot for seven days.

READ ALSO: Semi-truck driver sustains non-life-threatening injuries in Pat Bay Highway collision

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

motorcyclePoliceSaanich Peninsula

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$215,891.50 Lotto 6/49 win gives Alert Bay woman goosebumps

Just Posted

Dog reunited with Sooke man after being claimed by stranger the night before

Five-year-old German Shepherd went missing after leaving home Tuesday

Motorcyclist caught going over 140 km/h on Pat Bay Highway

Vehicle towed, impounded for seven-days and driver slapped with fine

Bike unit makes pair of arrests alongside West Shore RCMP top cop

Unit formed in 2018, patrols area trails

Victoria Gutsy Walk goes virtual in support of Crohn’s and colitis patients

25th annual event encourages online participation

Three fires previously ‘out of control’ now under control on Vancouver Island

One fire near Meade Creek remains at ‘being held’ status

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

$215,891.50 Lotto 6/49 win gives Alert Bay woman goosebumps

Harse plans to go whale watching with a friend to celebrate.

Wearing masks will be mandatory on BC Ferries vessels and at terminals

Rule comes into effect Monday, Aug. 24

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

Feds have spent more than $37M on quarantining returning travellers since pandemic began

Although foreign nationals are largely banned from entering, Canadians have the right to return

Pouch filled with ashes of Courtenay man’s late father stolen from vehicle

The vehicle was parked on the 700-block of 8th Street in Courtenay overnight.

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Driver seriously injured, police work to identify passenger

Most Read