The Victoria Police Department impounded a driver’s motorcycle after they were caught speeding on Blanshard Street Monday night. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Motorcyclist caught speeding 90 km/h over limit in Victoria

VicPD issues $1,300 in tickets to driver, impound motorcycle

Victoria police officers impounded a motorcycle after stopping a driver going 90 km/h above the speed limit Monday night.

Police say the motorcyclist was caught around 8 p.m., driving roughly 140 km/h in the 2300-block of Blanshard Street where the posted speed limit is 50 km/h.

READ ALSO: Saanich police pull over 16 drivers over for excessive speeding over the last 30 days

The driver did not have insurance or a motorcycle licence and received more than $1,300 in tickets. The bike was impounded for seven days.

VicPD is using the incident to remind the public to obey posted speed limits, even with less traffic on the road. May is High Risk Driving Awareness Month, and police will be even more focused on targeting high-risk driving.

To report traffic complaints online, visit vicpd.ca.

READ ALSO: Victoria driver acquitted of speeding ticket on Malahat after judge finds necessary to accelerate

speed limits

