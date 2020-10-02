Nanaimo RCMP and Fire Rescue are on scene following a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Island Highway and Turner Road. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Motorcyclist dies after crash on the old Island Highway in Nanaimo

Traffic in area around Turner Road and Highway 19A being re-routed

A man is dead after a motorcycle collision at the intersection of the old Island Highway and Turner Road this afternoon.

First responders were called out shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, and Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, told the News Bulletin the accident involved an adult male motorcyclist, travelling northbound on the highway.

“It appears that he went through a red light, collided with a vehicle coming off of Turner Road and turning southbound onto Highway 19A … The motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries, was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” said O’Brien.

Police say there were no other injuries. That stretch of highway will be closed for about four hours and traffic is being re-routed due to the investigation.

Anyone with any dash cam footage of the accident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
