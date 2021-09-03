First responders were on the scene of an accident early in the morning Friday, Sept. 3, after a motorcycle went into a ditch. A man was airlifted to Victoria and a woman was transported to NRGH, say police. (News Bulletin file)

First responders were on the scene of an accident early in the morning Friday, Sept. 3, after a motorcycle went into a ditch. A man was airlifted to Victoria and a woman was transported to NRGH, say police. (News Bulletin file)

Motorcyclist injured in crash after allegedly fleeing from police south of Nanaimo

56-year-old man with driving prohibition airlifted to Victoria

A man with a driving prohibition suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital early this morning when his motorcycle went into a ditch after police attempted to stop him.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said the incident occurred at 12:45 a.m. Sept. 3, on Morden Road, just west of the Trans-Canada Highway as Nanaimo officers were assisting Ladysmith RCMP.

The male driver, 56, and female passenger, 38, who were involved in the crash were riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Ladysmith police reported that their officers were driving northbound on the highway, near Nanaimo Airport, when they observed a truck and motorcycle in the distance appearing to be “travelling at a very high rate of speed,” according to O’Brien.

“The [motorcyclist] then went through the red light, turning west onto Morden Road and the member then followed a short distance. The motorcycle slowed down [then] accelerated and tipped over into the ditch on the north side,” O’Brien said.

The man was airlifted to a Victoria hospital, while the woman was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, said O’Brien. The man’s status is unknown and the woman has been released from hospital, he said.

The man had a driving prohibition, charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing, said O’Brien.

The motorcycle was towed to an RCMP facility for examination.

O’Brien said he couldn’t comment on whether the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. will conduct an investigation.

READ ALSO: 8 cars evade vehicle driving on wrong side of highway


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crashRCMP

Previous story
Vax Vans offering COVID-19 shots in Victoria, Nanaimo over Labour Day weekend

Just Posted

Royal Roads University in Colwood is hosting vaccination clinics on the next three Wednesdays in September. (Black Press Media file photo)
Royal Roads University opens vaccination clinics to the public in Colwood

An outdoor music event at Prospect Lake Hall raised significant funds for community organizations that feed the community. (Photo courtesy of Deborah Price)
Outdoor music event in Saanich raises over $2,000 for food projects

Peter and Margaret Lake celebrate Peter’s 101st birthday in a garden on Dalhousie Street in Oak Bay. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Life slows just a little as Oak Bay man turns 101

People’s Party of Canada candidate for Victoria, John Randal Phipps. (Courtesy of John Randal Phipps)
People’s Party candidate John Randal Phipps would fight vaccine passports in Victoria