Motorist allegedly pulled over by RCMP impersonator in B.C. Interior

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)

RCMP are urging vigilance after someone allegedly impersonated a police officer on Highway 33 in the Westbridge area.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey with the Southeast District, a motorist driving along Highway 33 on Sunday night (March 21) claimed a white pick-up truck pulled up behind him and followed him for a short distance before activating a set of red and blue lights installed in the vehicle’s grill.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. The victim pulled to the side of the road, and the suspected driver approached his vehicle carrying a flashlight.

“Although the victim exited his vehicle briefly during the interaction, he managed to re-enter his truck and flee towards Kelowna,” stated Cpl. O’Donaghey.

The victim was followed for a short distance before pulling off the highway. He managed to call a family member once he entered cell range, which in turn reported the alleged incident to RCMP.

The unknown suspect is described as:

  • An older man
  • Blonde unkempt hair
  • 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches in height
  • Clean-shaven
  • Wearing a white dress shirt, with a dark pair of casual pants.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Midway RCMP at 250-449-2244.

Those who believe they are being stopped by a non-legitimate police vehicle are asked to slow down, drive safely to the nearest well-lit, populated area and call 911.

