The opening day on Mount Washington this year was Dec. 4. Screenshot

The opening day on Mount Washington this year was Dec. 4. Screenshot

Mount Washington opens on time, COVID-19 protocols in place

“We’re super excited - it’s been six months in the planning.”

With COVID-19 protocols in place, skiers and snowboarders took to the hill for the official opening day at Mount Washington Alpine Resort Friday.

Opening day for the Island resort was set for Dec. 4 and thanks to significant snowfall in the area, the mountain was able to open on time.

“We’re super excited – it’s been six months in the planning,” explained Dean Prentice, general manager of Mount Washington Alpine Resort. “As COVID came in … it’s exciting to finally get open and (to see) all of the planning put into place into execution.”

He noted Friday it’s particularly satisfying to see happy faces on the ski hill.

RELATED: Mount Washington receives early blast of snow

“There’s lots of pent up energy to go outside and recreate and we’re really fortunate to get open on time.”

Like all of the ski hills within the province, Prentice explained there are guidelines for safe recreation while at the resort. He is encouraging visitors to use their vehicles as a ‘base lodge’ to warm up, get ready, eat lunch and keep equipment and supplies in, as there will be no day locker rentals available.

Facemasks are required inside and outside, and there are reduced capacity limits and allowances for specific traffic flow at the restaurants.

“This hasn’t been a singular effort … there’s been numerous committees to deal with various aspects on how we would operate and policies and procedures as an industry. So there’s a lot of consistency throughout all of the ski hills in British Columbia as far as the mandatory masks, distancing protocols, lineup protocols, keeping bags in vehicles,” he said.

Washrooms throughout the resort will remain open, however, capacity limits are in place. Because of that, Prentice added there are porta-potties in the parking lot (both the regular and Sunrise) and additional ones are set to be at the Nordic Lodge next week.

Currently, the snow base at the top of Whiskey Jack is about 75cm.

For more information and the list of COVID-19 protocols, visit mountwashington.ca.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police hope boot search will help find missing Saanich man
Next story
Students from COVID hotspots travel to Victoria for driving tests

Just Posted

Victoria-based driving instructors are concerned for their own and the community’s safety with the continued number of residents from COVID hotspots in the Lower Mainland coming to the city to take their driving road tests. (Black Press Media file photo)
Students from COVID hotspots travel to Victoria for driving tests

Union leader calls on government to institute stronger travel ban

(Courtesy Saanich Police Dept.)
Police hope boot search will help find missing Saanich man

Sean Hart is known to walk for miles, with or without his boots

A Colwood couple has set up over 140 Christmas inflatable decorations around their property at 555 Girdou Rd. The home is lit with Christmas music playing from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Colwood house decorated to the nines with Christmas inflatables

Display on Girou Road open to spectators from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday

Shopping in the evening in downtown Victoria can be a good time to go, with relatively few people in store and plenty of room to physically distance, as this photo from Government Street shows. (Don Descoteau/News Staff) Shopping in the evening in downtown Victoria can be a good time to go, with relatively few people in store and plenty of room to physically distance, as this photo from Government Street shows. But thanks to a new program from the Downtown Victoria Business Association, many downtown businesses will soon be able to provide free delivery for customers across the region. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Downtown Victoria businesses offered free delivery for regional customers

DVBA launches ‘Downtown Delivers’ program Dec. 7

Cathy Gouk, the owner of Cathy’s Corner Cafe in Sooke, prepares for the annual turkey dinner. The free dinner is planned for Dec. 15 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke cafe’s free Christmas dinner to serve take out only

Restaurant adapts to COVID pandemic

Pickleball game in Vancouver on Sunday, November 8, 2020. B.C.’s public health restrictions for COVID-19 have been extended to adult team sports, indoors and outside. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
711 more COVID-19 cases detected in B.C. Friday

‘Virus is not letting up and neither can we’

Demonstrators, organized by the Public Fishery Alliance, outside the downtown Vancouver offices of Fisheries and Oceans Canada July 6 demand the marking of all hatchery chinook to allow for a sustainable public fishery while wild stocks recover. (Public Fishery Alliance Facebook photo)
Angry B.C. anglers see petition tabled in House of Commons

Salmon fishers demand better access to the healthy stocks in the public fishery

(Hotel Zed/Flytographer)
B.C. hotel grants couple 18 years of free stays after making baby on Valentines Day

Hotel Zed has announced a Kelowna couple has received free Valentines Day stays for next 18 years

Farmers raise slogans during a protest on a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected the diplomatic scolding Canada’s envoy to India received on Friday for his recent comments in support of protesting Indian farmers. Tens of thousands of farmers have descended upon the borders of New Delhi to protest new farming laws that they say will open them to corporate exploitation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manish Swarup
Trudeau brushes off India’s criticism for standing with farmers in anti-Modi protests

The High Commission of India in Ottawa had no comment when contacted Friday

Nurse Kath Olmstead prepares a shot as the world’s biggest study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway Monday, July 27, 2020, in Binghamton, N.Y. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its vaccine is showing signs of producing lasting immunity to COVID-19, and that it will have as many as many as 125 million doses available by the end of March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hans Pennink
Canada orders more COVID vaccines, refines advice on first doses as cases reach 400K

Canada recorded its 300,000th case of COVID-19 on Nov. 16

Apartments are seen lit up in downtown Vancouver as people are encouraged to stay home during the global COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. British Columbia’s deputy provincial health officer says provincewide data show the most important area B.C. must tackle in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic is health inequity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Age, income among top factors affecting well-being during pandemic, B.C. survey shows

Among respondents earning $20,000 a year or less, more than 41 per cent reported concern about food insecurity

The opening day on Mount Washington this year was Dec. 4. Screenshot
Mount Washington opens on time, COVID-19 protocols in place

“We’re super excited - it’s been six months in the planning.”

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
PHSA bought faulty respirators; spent money on catering, renovations: Dix

Such spending included ‘unnecessary, unbudgeted renovations’ to the authority’s headquarters in Vancouver

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan releases his election platform, Vancouver, Oct. 6, 2020, featuring COVID-19 relief payments promised for most households. (B.C. NDP photo)
Next $1.5 billion in B.C. COVID-19 cash ‘prudent,’ Horgan says

New round of payments for household incomes up to $175,000

Most Read