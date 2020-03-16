Mount Washington shutting in response to COVID-19

Resort announces it will continue to assess the situation as it develops

Mount Washington Alpine Resort is suspending winter operations for the time being in response to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

The resort announced at 8:20 a.m. on Monday that it will not open. The announcement on its website states it is awaiting an update from the Prime Minister regarding efforts toward “more drastic measures” to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Mount Washington says it does know how long the shutdown will be at this point, as the resort will continue to assess the situation as it develops.

“This was a difficult decision for many reasons, not the least of which is so many of our loyal guests have expressed their appreciation and passion regarding the opportunity to be able to ski and snowboard even during the crisis,” the statement reads. “This is an extraordinary set of circumstances and while we regret this sudden action, we are committed to being part of the solution to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis.”

The statement concludes by saying there are many unanswered questions and that the resort is anticipating a high volume of calls, email and social media inquires, which they will address but that it may take some time to respond to all communication.



