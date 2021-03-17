RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Mounties enforced racist policies, RCMP commissioner says

Lucki says actions have eroded First Nations’ trust with incidents leaving generational scars

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says the Mounties have enforced racist and discriminatory legislation and policies, and they should do better in the future.

Speaking to Indigenous chiefs at a national forum on First Nations policing, Lucki says RCMP actions have eroded First Nations’ trust, with some incidents leaving generational scars.

She says the national police force is at the beginning of a very long journey to regain the confidence of First Nations, noting that developing a respectful relationship is going to take time.

National Chief Perry Bellegarde of the Assembly of First Nations says there is a need to work with the RCMP to ensure policing is beneficial for Indigenous people.

He says the RCMP should adopt a zero-tolerance policy for excessive use of force by members, as well as put in place better recruitment processes and proper training on de-escalating confrontations.

Bellegarde also called on the federal government to strengthen civilian oversight for the RCMP and provide the necessary human and financial resources to deal with complaints about the Mounties.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria police arrest suspect after assault on shelter staff
Next story
Woman shot and killed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

Central Saanich firefighters arrived to tackle a blaze at Heritage Acres on Lochside Drive just after noon on March 17. (Central Saanich Fire Department/Twitter)
UPDATED: Blaze at Heritage Acres results in nearly $20,000 in damages, no exhibits impacted

Central Saanich, Sidney firefighters tackle afternoon fire caused by woodstove

Victoria police arrested a man for assaulting a shelter staff member on Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police arrest suspect after assault on shelter staff

Man arrested after foot chase

A Saanich speeder was caught going 67 km/h over the speed limit in front of the police headquarters during a take-out food run on March 16. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)
Driver on take-out food run caught going 67 km/h over limit in front of Saanich police headquarters

Individual already prohibited from driving received vehicle impound, court date

Victoria police are looking for assistance in locating Kendra Bradshaw after she was last seen in Victoria on March 12. Photo: Victoria Police
MISSING: Kendra Bradshaw last seen in Victoria on March 12

Bradshaw is described as Caucasian, with shoulder-length black hair, 5’5” and weighs around 100 pounds

Complaints about street parking are on the rise in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Parking complaints on the rise in Langford

Langford’s traffic bylaw requires vehicles be moved every 72 hours

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces more grant funds for small businesses to move to online sales, B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. adds $30 million as online sales program sees ‘explosion’ of applications

$7,500 grants offered for expanded to service-based businesses

Former MP Ian Waddell (second from left) accompanies then-federal NDP Leader Jack Layton (second from right) during a campaign stop in Vancouver in May 2004. (The Canadian Press)
Former B.C. cabinet minister, longtime MP Ian Waddell dies at age 78

He is credited with helping to secure the 2010 Vancouver Olympics

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Woman shot and killed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Police believe her attacker fled

The COVID-19 test centre at Peace Arch Hospital on the building’s south side. (Tracy Holmes photo)
B.C. son surprised by lack of follow-up after elderly father’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Jeff Garrad worried isolated seniors may be left to fend for themselves if they contract virus

Wildlife experts say that pine siskin birds (pictured) still carry the risk of salmonella infection. (File photo)
Clean bird feeders regularly, or take them in, B.C. experts warn as salmonella persists

Winter salmonella concern among pine siskins still a threat

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine on January 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Moderna to begin COVID-19 vaccine trial on Canadian children as young as 6 months

The company intends to enroll about 6,750 children in Canada and the U.S.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is in the process of changing the name of Squaw Valley Road in the rural Lumby area. (Brittney Brewer photo)
Rural Okanagan road to be renamed to remove Indigenous slur

Transportation ministry is in the process of renaming rural road

A man in his early 70s died Tuesday after slipping off a cliff at Lighthouse Park in West Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Man dies after falling from West Vancouver cliff while trying to snap a picture: police

A camera and tripod were spotted at the base of the cliff during a search for the missing man

Most Read