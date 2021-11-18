West Shore RCMP remains on scene at Millstream and McCallum roads for a truck crash. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

UPDATE: Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic near Costco

RCMP remain on scene at intersection of Millstream and McCallum roads

Police continue to urge motorists to avoid the intersection of Millstream and McCallum roads due to a collision.

The West Shore RCMP first alerted the public to the incident in a tweet around 2 p.m. Shortly after, a semi-truck, sedan and flatbed truck could be seen pulled over toward the median with two police vehicles and a tow truck on the scene.

As of 3:30 p.m., spokesperson Const. Alex Berube said officers remain on scene and traffic disruptions continue to be expected.

He said no injuries have been reported.

