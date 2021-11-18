UPDATE: Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic near Costco

RCMP remain on scene at intersection of Millstream and McCallum roads

West Shore RCMP remains on scene at Millstream and McCallum roads for a truck crash. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Police continue to urge motorists to avoid the intersection of Millstream and McCallum roads due to a collision.

The West Shore RCMP first alerted the public to the incident in a tweet around 2 p.m. Shortly after, a semi-truck, sedan and flatbed truck could be seen pulled over toward the median with two police vehicles and a tow truck on the scene.

As of 3:30 p.m., spokesperson Const. Alex Berube said officers remain on scene and traffic disruptions continue to be expected.

He said no injuries have been reported.

