Multi-home fire deemed arson by Saanich investigators

Detectives looking for dashcam footage from the area

A multi-home fire in Saanich earlier this year has been deemed arson by investigators.

On March 6, the Saanich fire and police departments were called to two homes on fire in the 1700-block of Carnegie Crescent.

The adjacent homes were occupied at the time of the fire. While there were no physical injuries reported, the fire caused approximately $355,000 in damages.

The fire was suspicious in nature, according to a statement from the Saanich Police Department, and is being treated as arson. With this designation, detectives are looking to talk to anyone they haven’t already spoken with. That includes anyone who may have been driving in the area and would have dashcam footage.

The fire was reported at 7 p.m. and investigators are focusing on the window an hour prior and after.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.

