Multi-purpose sports court set to open in Sooke

New facility accommodates various sports, including lacrosse and basketball

The grand opening of a multi-use community sports box opens in Sooke on June 26. (Contributed - District of Sooke)

Court will soon be in session in Sooke with the grand opening of a multi-use community sports box near SEAPARC Leisure Complex.

The open-air facility opens officially on June 26 with a ceremonial blessing from a T’Sou-ke elder and a ribbon-cutting by local politicians and sports officials, followed by games and activities with SEAPARC recreation leaders and mini lacrosse and ball hockey games.

The multi-sports box, located at 2430 Phillips Rd., accommodates various sports, including lacrosse, basketball, ball hockey and roller sports.

Plans for sports box have been floated for nearly a decade, finally getting a successful grant in 2020, but the pandemic put the project in the penalty box until now.

Funding for the project is from an $892,778 federal grant and a $400,000 contribution from SunRiver Estates.

The June 26 festivities run from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

