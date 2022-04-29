PHOTOS: Victoria firefighters pluck man from balcony in multi-storey building fire

A building burns near downtown Victoria on Friday, April 29. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)A building burns near downtown Victoria on Friday, April 29. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Victoria fire crews rescued one man using a ladder after fire at View Towers in Victoria late Friday morning.

Smoke billowed from a unit around the 10th storey shortly after 11:30 a.m. on April 28.

Victoria Fire Department used a ladder truck to lower a man from a balcony of the unit where the fire appeared to be. Smoke dwindled quickly.

More to come….

Victoria Fire Department

