Multi-vehicle incident on Sooke Road causing traffic delays

Emergency crews are responding to a Saturday afternoon collision on Sooke Road.

Just after 4 p.m. on June 13, Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop announced via Twitter that fire crews from both Metchosin and Sooke were attending the scene of an incident in the 4900-block of Sooke Road.

Dunlop noted that the collision involved multiple vehicles and added that drivers can expect delays in the area and should “proceed with caution.”

Sooke & Metchosin crews responding to a multi vehicle incident in the 4900 block of Sooke Road – please proceed with caution and expect delays. — ChiefDunlop (@ChiefDunlop) June 13, 2020

