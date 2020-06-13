Multi-vehicle incident on Sooke Road causing traffic delays

Emergency crews are responding to a Saturday afternoon collision on Sooke Road.
Just after 4 p.m. on June 13, Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop announced via Twitter that fire crews from both Metchosin and Sooke were attending the scene of an incident in the 4900-block of Sooke Road.
Dunlop noted that the collision involved multiple vehicles and added that drivers can expect delays in the area and should “proceed with caution.”
Sooke & Metchosin crews responding to a multi vehicle incident in the 4900 block of Sooke Road – please proceed with caution and expect delays.
— ChiefDunlop (@ChiefDunlop) June 13, 2020
More to come.
@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.