One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash on July 15 at Highway 17 and Beacon Avenue. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash on July 15 at Highway 17 and Beacon Avenue. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

One person taken to hospital after T-bone crash on Pat Bay Highway

Emergency services called to crash Thursday shortly after 1 p.m.

A crash on Highway 17 in Sidney on Thursday afternoon sent one person to hospital.

Mike Harman, Sidney’s deputy fire chief said an eastbound driver turned left to travel north on the highway and was hit by a driver in a pickup truck.

Sidney Volunteer Fire Department, Sidney-North Saanich RCMP and B.C. Emergency Health Services responded with one person taken to hospital reporting minor injuries.

The highway was briefly closed, and traffic diverted, southbound between Beacon Avenue and McDonald Park Road. It reopened shortly before 2 p.m.

READ ALSO: B.C. funds 85 new paramedics, 22 ambulances as demand climbs

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula

Previous story
Lions eye community hall at John Phillips Park in Sooke
Next story
B.C. records 1st COVID-related death in a week; 54 new cases

Just Posted

Sooke district council eyes a development plan for John Phillips Memorial Park. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Lions eye community hall at John Phillips Park in Sooke

A view of Lytton on Friday, July 9, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Greater Victoria rallies for residents who fled fire in Lytton

View of the Malahat Skywalk’s Welcome Centre & Gathering Place, which has ticket sales, a cafe and a gift shop. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
VIDEO: Unique Malahat SkyWalk wows opening day visitors

Close up of Daydreamer by Debra Smith which exhibited in the 2020 Sooke Fine Arts Show. (Contributed - Sooke Fine Arts Society)
Sooke Fine Arts Show launches online, July 23