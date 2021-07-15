One person taken to hospital after T-bone crash on Pat Bay Highway

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash on July 15 at Highway 17 and Beacon Avenue. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

A crash on Highway 17 in Sidney on Thursday afternoon sent one person to hospital.

Mike Harman, Sidney’s deputy fire chief said an eastbound driver turned left to travel north on the highway and was hit by a driver in a pickup truck.

Sidney Volunteer Fire Department, Sidney-North Saanich RCMP and B.C. Emergency Health Services responded with one person taken to hospital reporting minor injuries.

The highway was briefly closed, and traffic diverted, southbound between Beacon Avenue and McDonald Park Road. It reopened shortly before 2 p.m.

@SidneyVFire attending a two vehicle accident at Beacon Ave and Highway 17. Two occupants being attended to by @BC_EHS Please obey @SidneyRCMP & @CentralSaanich_Police who are diverting traffic. — SidneyVFire (@SidneyVFire) July 15, 2021

