RCMP want to get more information about two reports of a woman possibly in distress inside a vehicle. File photo

RCMP want to get more information about two reports of a woman possibly in distress inside a vehicle. File photo

Multiple callers spot ‘woman in distress’ in Comox Valley car

Police are looking for a grey Chrysler sedan, perhaps five to seven years old

  • Feb. 3, 2021 8:30 a.m.
  • News

Comox Valley RCMP are trying to a check, with the public’s help, into circumstances around calls concerning a woman in distress inside a vehicle.

They received two reports of the suspicious circumstances in Courtenay on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 2, a caller saw a vehicle travelling in the area of Lockwell Road and Fraser Road with a woman inside who was crying, asking for help and possibly trying to get out of the vehicle. Police received another call from the same period of time with a similar report of a female in the front passenger seat of a vehicle apparently in distress.

“The observations of these two callers might not be anything untoward; however, after two calls of a similar nature, our level of concern is such that we would like to locate the vehicle as soon as possible so we can confirm this woman is all right,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer for Comox Valley RCMP.

Police are looking for a grey Chrysler sedan, approximately five to seven years old and possibly a 300 or 500 model, with a B.C. licence plate similar to MT7611.

The woman has been described as Caucasian, possibly in her 30s, with long dark hair, while the driver has been described as a Caucasian man in his 40s, possibly wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP immediately at 250-338-1321. If anyone sees the vehicle matching the description and someone inside appears to be in distress, the witness should call 911 right away.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Clearview AI broke Canadian privacy laws with facial recognition tool, watchdogs say
Next story
VIDEO: Family of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, makes public plea after car found abandoned

Just Posted

A conservation officer shot and killed a cougar in Sooke Feb. 2 following multiple sightings and dead house cats. (WildSafe BC photo)
Cat-killing cougar shot dead in Sooke

Conservation officers responded to multiple reports, including threatened dog walker

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Greater Victoria teen tackles 3 world records for solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

Victoria police are working to locate high-risk, missing woman Carrie-Anne Wishart who was last seen in Victoria Jan. 31. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Victoria police seeking high-risk, missing woman

Carrie-Anne Wishart, 41, was last seen Jan. 31

Oak Bay Police. (Black Press Media file photo)
Little library, lantern attacked at random in Oak Bay

Odd behaviour highlights weekly crime report

Stories of B.C.’s Black pioneers and the history of their migration to Victoria and the province will be heard during a lunchtime online talk Feb. 9 hosted by the Royal B.C. Museum and B.C. Black History Awareness Society. (Image courtesy B.C. Black History Awareness Society)
B.C. Black History Month events shift online in Greater Victoria

Variety of web-based talks and symposiums available over the course of February

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Hope Search and Rescue aided in finding a skier near the Coquihalla summit on Monday night. (Contributed)
Skier uninjured following late-night rescue outside Hope

Hope, Chilliwack and Central Fraser Valley SAR dispatched

Alina Durham (left) speaks with media about her missing daughter, Shaelene Bell, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 on Ballam Road in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Family of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, makes public plea after car found abandoned

Shaelene Keeler Bell was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 30 in Chilliwack

RCMP want to get more information about two reports of a woman possibly in distress inside a vehicle. File photo
Multiple callers spot ‘woman in distress’ in Comox Valley car

Police are looking for a grey Chrysler sedan, perhaps five to seven years old

Bono, the three-year-old King Doberman Pinscher went missing on Tuesday Jan. 26. (Submitted photo)
‘He’s my whole world’: Island community rallies together to find missing dog

Volunteers are needed to join the search for Bono

Iliajah Pidskalny’s bike is adorned with a sign advertising his cause. He has raised $21,000 for Canadian Drug Policy Coalition and Moms Stop the Harm. (Photo/Iliajah Pidskalny)
Stop the Harm: Saskatchewan cyclist riding for a cause passes through B.C.

Iliajah Pidskalny rides to raise awareness, funds for Canadian drug policy change

Privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Clearview AI broke Canadian privacy laws with facial recognition tool, watchdogs say

Clearview AI’s technology allows for the collection of huge numbers of images from various sources

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Canada could get more than one million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March through a global vaccine sharing initiative known as COVAX. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada to get up to 1.1 m more doses by March through global vaccine alliance

Canada had planned to vaccinate three million people by the end of March

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber passes by a sign made by his children as he warms up before his 1,000th game of his career for the game against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Habs trip Canucks 5-3 in Shea Weber’s 1,000th NHL game

Tyler Toffoli scores twice in win over ex-teammates in Vancouver

Most Read