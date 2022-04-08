Multiple crashes causing morning delays across Greater Victoria

There are several reports of crashes causing delays across Greater Victoria Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to the Pat Bay Highway at Keating Cross Road in Central Saanich at around 7:45 a.m. for a crash involving a dump truck and SUV.

The driver of the SUV, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to Central Saanich Police Service. Her vehicle was totalled in the crash.

The driver of the dump truck was uninjured and the truck sustained minor damage.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for about an hour while emergency crews were on the scene. The highway has since fully reopened.

In Saanich, Carey Road is blocked at Baker Street after a motorist hit a hydro pole. The driver is not reported to have any injuries, however, police are currently investigating the incident.

Saanich police have closed Carey Road in both directions between Baker and Judah streets while B.C. Hydro attends to the unstable pole. The corridor will be closed for several hours, said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

TRAFFIC: Carey Road is closed in both directions between Baker St and Judah St due to a single-vehicle collision into a hydro pole. We expect several hours until the road will re-open, so please plan your commute accordingly. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/9GvAITImPO — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) April 8, 2022

Another incident took place at 5:45 a.m. at Admirals Road and the interchange. Two vehicles were involved as one of the vehicles made an illegal U-turn. The incident has been cleared and there are no reported injuries.

An incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. when two vehicles turned into one another at the intersection of Millgrove and Burnside Road West – both vehicles were making a left turn. One vehicle was towed and the other was able to be parked safely, there are no reported injuries and the incident has been cleared.

Saanich police received a report of a two-vehicle incident at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bremerton and Judah Streets. One vehicle needed towing and there are no reported injuries after one vehicle T-boned the other.

Prospect Lake Road between Interurban Trail and Lohr Road is also closed for stormwater infrastructure from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. from April 8 to 22.

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSaanich Peninsula