North Oyster Fire Department and other crews are at the scene of a wildfire in the Woodley Range Ecological Reserve north of Ladysmith. (Cole Schisler/Ladysmith Chronicle)

Multiple crews called to wildfire at ecological reserve near Ladysmith

Crews are on scene at Aho Road

Crews from multiple fire departments are fighting a wildfire on an ecological reserve north of Ladysmith.

Ladysmith Fire Rescue, North Oyster and North Cedar fire departments and B.C. Wildfire Service are at the scene of a fire at the Woodley Range Ecological Reserve at the top of Aho Road southeast of North Oyster.

Donna McPherson, fire information officer with the Coastal Fire Centre, said the fire is 1.5 hectares. The fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and is suspected to be person-caused.

She said fires in ecological reserves are occasionally approached differently, but won’t be in this case.

“The only times when I’ve every heard that it impacts is when you have a large ecological reserve and the only way to go in and deal with the fire would be with heavy equipment and then we’d have a conversation with the land manager about … whether the equipment would do more damage than the fire would,” she said. “But this is … not in the back of beyond.”

One B.C. Wildfire Service helicopter and crew is on scene and another crew is en route.

“It’s hot and dry out there right now so we’re hitting it pretty hard,” McPherson said.

North Oyster fire captain Kris Hill said air crews are tackling one flank that is burning out of control and ground crews will be “mopping up” soon, as the ground is rocky and won’t require much digging. Crews are still hauling hose, laying supply lines to the fire zone.

Two helicopters are dropping buckets of water on the fire, sourcing water from nearby Michael Lake.

“Its out of control at this time; we should have it under control in the next hour or so,” Hill said.

No structures are threatened at this time.

READ ALSO: Smoky skies alert issued for southern B.C. due to fires in Washington

READ ALSO: Green Mountain fire, north of Cowichan Lake, under full control


