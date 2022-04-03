Multiple six-storey towers on the agenda in Langford

The house on 528 Goldstream Ave. is among the properties for which Langford council is currently considering rezoning applications. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

A series of six-storey residential developments with at least 370 units combined will appear in front of Langford councillors Monday April 4.

Council will consider first readings on four different developments.

The application for 2869, 2875, 2885 Leigh Rd. and 1080 Dunford Ave. would see the construction of 78 residential units and 870 squared metres of commercial space.

The proposal for 825 to 845 Orono Ave. would see 106 residential units built if approved, while the application to rezone 528 and 532 Goldstream Ave. would consist of approximately 77 residential units and include two levels of underground parking.

Another development, at 2615 Sooke Road could see the construction of an apartment building with around 115-units and two ground-level commercial units that face Sooke Road. All three are set to be six-storey buildings.

Council are set to consider first reading of relevant bylaws on all four of those projects at its April 4 meeting.

A lower-density proposal is also on the agenda – an application to rezone 1551 and 1559 Sawyer Rd. to allow for single-family lots and or townhouses – but the housing committee suggested council send the application back to city administration until the applicant does public consultation and offers more details about the number of units, as well as its connection to green space and trails.

