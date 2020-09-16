Murray Rankin has announced he will seek the nomination for the Oak Bay Gordon Head riding in the 2021 provincial election, which could happen this fall. Rankin is the former MP for the Victoria riding from 2012 to 2019. (MurrayRankin.com)

Murray Rankin eyes Oak Bay Gordon Head nomination

Former MP looking ahead to next provincial election

Under the speculation of a snap provincial election this fall, Oak Bay resident Murray Rankin has announced he will seek the nomination for the Oak Bay Gordon Head riding.

Rankin, 70, represented the Victoria riding as MP from 2012 to 2019. He will go against former Oak Bay councillor Michelle Kirby, manager of engagement for Childcare B.C., as the other candidate seeking the NDP’s nomination for the riding.

“I will be honest, this was not an easy decision. But after listening to the views of many people in our community, I concluded that the stakes were too high to sit on the sidelines,” Rankin said in his announcement release. “The pandemic has changed all of our lives; the challenges it has created require urgent attention.”

The riding is currently held by former B.C. Green party leader Andrew Weaver who stepped down from that position and said he will not seek re-election.

Rankin announced he would not seek election for the 2019 federal election. His seat was won by Laurel Collins. He has since held the newly created position as chair of the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency.

READ ALSO: Victoria MP Murray Ranking will not seek re-election

Rankin is a former practising lawyer and law instructor at the University of Victoria with an extensive background in environmental law and protection.

“This is my home,” Rankin added. “I raised my family here. I love it here. And when I served as your MP, the biggest rewards came from helping make life better for this community and all who call it home. With your support, I hope I can continue doing that work.”

The next provincial election is scheduled for October 2021. However, speculation is brewing that an early election may be called for this fall.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

election

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prehistoric fish found near Sooke named after amateur collector
Next story
B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Just Posted

Prehistoric fish found near Sooke named after amateur collector

The fish lived about 25 million years ago, scientists say

Sooke residents can now report crime online

Sooke RCMP to follow up if they require more information

Planes still flying in and out of Victoria International Airport despite wildfire smoke

Passenger numbers down drastically due to COVID-19

Drone footage of View Royal highlights thick smoke in Greater Victoria

Wildfire smoke expected to blanket the region until at least Thursday

Murray Rankin eyes Oak Bay Gordon Head nomination

Former MP looking ahead to next provincial election

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Health officials urge against shaming and blaming patients

B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Move follows weeks of criticism from parents, the public

Tofino-area First Nation considering closing doors to visitors again

Swamped with tourists, scared of COVID-19, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation says more support needed

Logjams, gravel bars emphasize the plight of Island river

Chemainus River’s low channels impact spawning fish, winter floods always a concern

Hey, Tyler from Coquitlam: This B.C. man found your message in a bottle in Osoyoos

Brad Crocker is hoping British Columbians can get a message back to Tyler

B.C. jobs minister not seeking re-election

Michelle Mungall says wants to spend more time with her family

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Lower Mainland woman tries to unravel mystery of unwanted food deliveries

Someone with an unknown phone number has been sending orders to Amber Gibbons’ home for weeks

87 hectares of old growth forests, wetlands in Pemberton now under conservancy protection

The Ryan River Conservation Area will protect wetlands and old growth forest in perpetuity

Most Read