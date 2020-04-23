The Mustard Seed Street Church is looking for clothing donations to benefit Victoria’s homeless population who are struggling to find essentials amidst COVID-19. (Facebook/The Mustard Seed Street Church)

Mustard Seed Food Bank in dire need of used clothes for homeless

Clothes can be dropped off from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at 625 Queens Ave.

Imagine wearing the same clothes for six weeks straight.

This is a new reality for portions of the homeless population who don’t have access to shelters, according to Janeine Boice, senior director at The Mustard Seed Street Church.

She’s calling on behalf of the organization for help to restock their shelves, most importantly with essential clothing items.

“It’s truly hard to keep up morale,” she said. “We forget that the basics, such as clean socks and underwear can make an incredible impact on our most vulnerable.”

READ MORE: Mustard Seed Coffee Company launches online ordering, free delivery

Ever since strict COVID-19 regulations began in March, the staff and volunteers at the Mustard Seed have been working hard and long hours. In the early morning, their street team prepares around 200 bagged lunches to give out later in the day.

By noon, a line has usually formed outside their location at 625 Queens Ave. and they start handing out hampers to families who need it the most, including single parents and seniors.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., a help line (250-953-1581) is available to call to donate money or arrange pick up of large donations, if necessary.

ALSO READ: Victoria car dealership helps fill shelves at the Mustard Seed Food Bank

Due to the pandemic, the Mustard Seed now faces the challenge of not being able to host the community inside, so everything takes place in their parking lot.

Currently, the operation has been reduced to two vans instead of five. It’s placed a bit more pressure on the group to make the best use of their time and resources, but it’s nothing they can’t handle.

Recently, they picked up two car loads full of clothes, toys and food items from a nearby business.

For those interested in donating, clothes should be cleaned and placed in plastic bags, while socks and underwear can be bought new. The best time for drop-off is Monday through Friday between 2:30 and 4 p.m., but Boice said 8 to 9:30 a.m. also works for those on their daily commute to work.

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

CoronavirusHomelessMustard Seed

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: VPD identify suspect in ‘racially motivated’ attack on Asian man with dementia
Next story
B.C. man bowled over by $16 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

Just Posted

Furry-baby food bank launches in Sooke

Paws At Home initiative ensures full bellies for local pets in need

VIDEO: Vehicle impounded after intoxicated driver swerves into Langford ditch

West Shore RCMP says driver was uninjured, issued 90-day driving prohibition

Sooke businesses adjust to new reality amid COVID-19 pandemic

Staff at Bosley’s keep a positve attitude, ‘singing and dancing’ in the store

Saanich police rescue man with arm caught in donation bin

Many in search of clean clothing as pandemic closes shelters, thrift stores

Sooke firefighters ignites ‘drive-by birthdays’ for youth and seniors

Birthday initiative gives residents in isolation an opportunity to celebrate their big day

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Vancouver Island stroke survivor uses axe throwing for relief and recovery during COVID-19 pandemic

Erin Katz spent eight weeks in hospital recovering from multiple strokes

‘Multiple patients’: Recordings of first responders reveal chaos in Nova Scotia mass-shooting

Recordings show attempts to help the first victims amid burning homes in the village of Portapique, N.S.

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

Hunting, fishing added to list of B.C.’s essential service during pandemic

Hunting is under Food and Agriculture Service Providers in the list of essential services

B.C. man bowled over by $16 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

White Rock’s Tibor Tusnady bought the sole winning ticket in the April 15 draw

Virtual tool allows B.C. health-care workers to monitor COVID-19 patients remotely

Digital health dashboard allows remote monitoring of patients as they recover from home

UPDATE: VPD identify suspect in ‘racially motivated’ attack on Asian man with dementia

Police have released photos and videos of the suspect they believe is behind the incident.

Most Read