Greater Duncan residents report upwards of three loud explosions in the early morning hours of Oct. 7 (Google)

Mystery ‘explosions’ rock Duncan area, leave residents puzzled

Some report hearing as many as three loud early morning bangs, cause unexplained

Residents in and around Duncan ares scratching their heads after awakening to n unexplained loud bang this morning.

At least two loud explosions rocked the area early Friday morning, the second occurring roughly around 4:30 a.m.

Both RCMP and BC Ambulance service personnel reported to fire dispatch, the two explosions as well as smoke in the area around Evans and Jubilee Streets.

Some 15 minutes later, RCMP were at the Shaw building at 35 Queens Rd and confirming smoke in the building but upon further investigation by the Duncan Fire Department, nothing was found.

Messages in Duncan B.C. Connected public Facebook group confirmed authorities weren’t the only ones hearing things.

“Anyone hearing loud explosions in Duncan starting at 4:30 a.m.?” posted Jeff Collicutt.

Residents from across Duncan, including near Chesterfield, Skinner, Lane, Sherman, Philips, Boys Roads report hearing two or three explosions.

“I heard two. Thought it was something hitting the water tower just off Gibbins,” wrote Teresa Wachter.

“Heard it close to Duncan Christian school at 4:36 am,” added Lauren Cenname.

“I heard 2 as well. I grabbed my flashlight right away. Freaked me out. Can’t go back to sleep,” wrote Rosie George.

“Heard it too. I caught just one bang. It shocked me out of bed, sounded like it was really close – Philips Rd here. Last time I heard something similar was a transformer exploding?” added Ashleigh Tritton.

“Heard it as well woke the whole house,” wrote Lucy Downey.

Duncan firefighters concluded their investigations before 5:15 a.m. having found nothing.

