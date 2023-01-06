Mystery solved: Dogs rescued from remote B.C. island will be put up for adoption

The dogs have now been surrendered to Tri-Port Wildlife Response Team

Bear and Tiger will be up for adoption together as a pair when they are healthy enough. (Jill Laviolette photo)

In less than 24 hours since their story went viral online, abandoned dogs Bear and Tiger’s original owners have been tracked down and the mystery of how they ended up on Minstrel Island has been solved.

Tri-Port Wildlife Response team member Jill Laviolette confirmed the group received an anonymous tip yesterday which led them to the person who owned the dogs’ mother, and then from there they were able to quickly track down who the pups were adopted to and then rehomed to.

“The dogs were brought to an island near Minstrel Island, further up the channel, and then they made their way over time to Minstrel,” she said.

Laviolette noted they won’t be sharing the owners’ names publically, and the dogs have now been surrendered to the Tri-Port Wildlife Response Team to begin the adoption process.

“When they are healthy and ready for their forever home, we will be accepting applications to adopt these two together, as they are bonded.”

Donations can be sent to phwildliferescue@gmail.com. All the proceeds will go to feeding, caring or medical treatments for Bear and Tiger.

