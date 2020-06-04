Papers depeicting names and descriptions of people who have lost their lives to the hands of police brutailty were

Name of victims ‘ripped down’ from Victoria display

Organizers feel the act is ‘malicious’

Walking past the people-less protest she had set up two days earlier with a number of her peers, Agartu Ali noticed something was off. She realized quickly the papers depicting the names and stories of the victims killed or injured in police interactions were removed.

Ali believes the intent was “malicious.”

“The homeless people in that area encouraged us and said kind words and participated in helping us when we put it up, two days prior and it was fine,” she says, adding that it wasn’t until the protest made the news that something happened to the display.

READ ALSO: Murder charge upgraded in George Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

“It’s not a coincidence that the day after the news got ahold of our story … the following day everything was ripped down,” says Aminah Ibrahim, co-organizer of the display.

Ibrahim says what happened is “symbolic” of Canada.

A people-less protest is holding space for the lives lost to systematic racism and police brutality. (Courtesy of Zara Chaudhry)

“Trying to silence the police brutality that we have in our own nation and the subtle racism … by taking down the names of people who’ve lost their lives — it was a form of silencing by someone in our community,” she says.

READ ALSO: ‘We’re sick of it’: Anger over police killings shatters U.S.

The display highlights more than 40 people hurt or killed in police incidents. Both Ali and Ibrahim say racism is alive and well in Canada and can tell you about the many times they’ve felt it in Victoria.

“I feel like people in Canada like to pretend we live in this race-free dreamscape and pat ourselves on the back for this multicultural paradise,” says Ali. “When we ignore race and we ignore people’s background, we allow the underbelly of the cesspool of ignorance in Canada to drain the life out of people of colour — quite literally.”

On Friday, the public is invited to join as organizers gather at noon to rebuild the display into “something bigger and something louder and something that’s harder to remove.”


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Island recreation camping site closed due to vandalism
Next story
MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Sooke temporary homeless shelter packs up early

Occupants to leave facility by June 22

Greater Victoria transit usage sees gradual rise

Ridership still down 66 per cent compared to last year

‘The face of Belmont’: Custodial staff at Langford school pivot to support parents, students

Staff serve as point of contact for parents, students with school

Government Street becomes pedestrian-priority corridor

One block of downtown street closed to cars entirely

Name of victims ‘ripped down’ from Victoria display

Organizers feel the act is ‘malicious’

March dental conference key to many of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases

Early infections from China, Iran were quickly contained

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Cortes Island affordable housing project hangs by a thread

Regional decision makers resort to COVID-19 concerns despite virtual meeting option and push hearing to September

MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

B.C. health officials release a first look at how the novel coronavirus has reached all corners of the province

North Island recreation camping site closed due to vandalism

Damage happens every year, forcing site manager to reallocate improvement budget to repairs

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation woman, 26, fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B.

Police were conducting a well-being check at the time of the incident

Seniors to receive up to $500 in promised COVID-19 emergency aid in early July

The Liberal government first promised the extra help in mid-May, but had to create a new system to deliver the aid

VIDEO: Revelstoke bear wanders into Animal House pet store

Staff got ready to chase it out with a broom

Man found dead in his tent at Island homeless camp

Facebook posts tell of personal struggles and attempts to stay clean and sober

Most Read