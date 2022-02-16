Eric Kutzner, left, is presented with the Governor General’s Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers from then-Gov. Gen. David Johnston in 2016. (Photo submitted)

Eric Kutzner, left, is presented with the Governor General’s Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers from then-Gov. Gen. David Johnston in 2016. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo coffee shop homicide victim remembered as ‘vibrant’ community member

Family identifies man who died as Eric Kutzner, who was 79

Family members of the coffee shop employee who died in an alleged murder this past weekend want him to be remembered as someone who “truly cared” about his family and friends, and made new friends every day.

Eric Kutzner, who was 79, has been identified as the homicide victim at Buzz Coffee House in Nanaimo on Saturday, Feb. 13.

The family issued a statement via RCMP, saying Kutzner was a “vibrant” community member.

He was a longtime volunteer in Creston, B.C., where he was “a champion for the disabled,” and was awarded the Governor General’s Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers in 2015. In Nanaimo, he was a director with the Woodgrove Senior Citizens Housing Society.

“Eric was a smiling face at the Buzz Coffee House every day in the morning, coming in to make sure we had fresh muffins and almond croissants,” the statement noted. “He truly cared about his family and friends and made new friends every day in his travels around Nanaimo. His family misses him terribly.”

The statement added that family won’t have any further comment on Kutzner or the case.

James Carey Turok, 29, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with second-degree murder after what police say was a random and tragic incident.

RELATED: Employees raising money for Buzz Coffee House after co-worker’s alleged murder

RELATED: Suspect facing 2nd-degree murder charge after man’s death at Nanaimo coffee house


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crime

Previous story
Employees raising money for Nanaimo coffee house after co-worker’s alleged murder
Next story
Recycling pickup disrupted in Greater Victoria on Tuesday and Wednesday

Just Posted

Recycling delayed in Capital Regional District. (Black Press Media file photo)
Recycling pickup disrupted in Greater Victoria on Tuesday and Wednesday

Saanich council has endorsed the Uptown-Douglas Plan, which charts a course for upgrades and development in the corridor between the municipal hall and Tolmie Avenue, including around the Uptown Shopping Centre, pictured here. (Courtesy of District of Saanich)
Uptown-Douglas Plan approved after Saanich public hearing

Kevin Harter, CEO of the Victoria Hospice Society, says the 1.9 acres they hope to purchase from the Greater Victoria School District is ideal for their purposes. In advance of a decision by SD61, the society has begun developing a conservation plan for the adjacent section of Bowker Creek. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria school district invites final public input ahead of potential $2.5M land sale

The Centre Mountain Business Park is undeveloped land south of Highway 14 and west of Happy Valley Road. (Google Maps)
Plan would see Langford borrow initial $46 million for Centre Mountain water connection