Nanaimo lotto player wins $500,000 on the Extra

A Nanaimo lotto player said yes to the extra and won a cool half a million.
The B.C. Lottery Corporation issued a press release Thursday, March 17, noting that a ticket was purchased in Vancouver that won the $6-million jackpot in the Wednesday, March 16 draw.
A ticket purchased in Nanaimo matched four out of four numbers to win the Extra prize of $500,000.
BCLC says the odds of matching all four Extra numbers are 1 in 3,800,000.
