Nanaimo man, already in jail, found guilty of sexual abuse of sons

Warning: This story contains graphic details.

A Nanaimo man, already in jail for sexual abuse involving a girl, has been found guilty of sexually abusing his sons.

The man, who can’t be named due to a publication ban, was charged with two counts of sexual interference of a person under 16 and one count of invitation to sexual touching under 16. He was found guilty by Judge Justine Saunders in provincial court in Nanaimo today, June 11.

Caroline Narraway represented the Crown and Peter Hertzberg was defence counsel.

The incidents involving the boys took place before the incident with the girl.

Saunders said the offences occurred between January 2013 to December 2016 and that the children made the revelation to their mother that the man had touched them inappropriately in October 2018. The children said the man used his fingers and genitals to penetrate them, tried to put toys in their rectal area and asked them to touch his genitals.

The children also said the man squeezed their genitals and would force himself on them.

During trial an issue arose about the admissibility of video interviews and statements from the children made during the investigation, which was granted after a voir dire hearing.

Saunders said there was nothing to suggest the children would lie about their father’s actions. While there were some inconsistencies in the children’s statements, they were not irreconcilable differences which impacted the reliability of the evidence, she said.

A psychological assessment and pre-sentence reports were ordered and a date for sentencing is expected to be set on Aug. 10.

The mother told the News Bulletin she was happy with the verdict.

The man is currently in a federal penitentiary on the Lower Mainland.

Narraway did not wish to comment and the News Bulletin was unable to reach Hertzberg for comment.



