Nanaimo man wanted following an alleged hours-long physical assault

Nanaimo RCMP issue press release asking for information on the whereabouts of Heath Handy

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for Heath Handy, who is accused of assaulting a women this past spring. (Photo submitted)

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who allegedly broke into a residence and assaulted a woman over the course of hours.

RCMP issued a press release today, Dec. 22, in relation to an alleged assault from last spring. Heath Handy, 49, is wanted for assault causing bodily harm, break-and-enter, assault and obstruction of justice.

According to the release, just after 7 a.m. on June 4, police responded to the victim’s home, where she alleged that Handy, whom she had dated, had broken into her residence and, over a period of 14 hours, repeatedly physically assaulted and threatened her.

She said Handy fled just prior to the arrival of the police. The victim was shaken and had sustained some injuries, but not severe enough to require hospitalization.

Investigators have made numerous attempts to locate Handy but have been unsuccessful, say police.

He is indigenous, six feet tall, 210 pounds. He has family and friends throughout central Vancouver Island and is known to take harbour occasionally on his boat the Flying Vessel. Police say Handy should be considered violent.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-20190.

