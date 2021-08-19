Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a homicide of a 30-year-old man. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a homicide of a 30-year-old man. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP investigating homicide of 30-year-old man

Ryan Mosher, who recently moved to Nanaimo from Kelowna, found dead Aug. 12

Nanaimo RCMP found a man dead last week and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

According to a police press release issued Thursday, Aug. 19, Nanaimo RCMP officers acted on information from Kelowna RCMP and called at a residence Aug. 12 at about 3 p.m.

They found a man dead and are identifying him as Ryan Mosher, a 30-year-old who recently moved to Nanaimo from Kelowna. The death is being considered suspicious, so Nanaimo RCMP’s serious crime unit has taken over the investigation with assistance from Kelowna RCMP. Police say they have already spoken “to numerous people both from Kelowna and Nanaimo to assist in establishing what may have occurred.”

RCMP note that they are identifying the victim in hopes that it will assist in advancing the investigation.

Nanaimo RCMP Const. Derek Balderston said police believe Mosher’s death “is an isolated incident and the general public is not considered to be at risk.”

Anyone with information that may be relevant to the investigation is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP serious crime unit at 250-754-2345.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Homicide

Previous story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 17
Next story
UPDATE: Alleged assault on ferry from Victoria deemed a medical incident by police

Just Posted

COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island by local health service area, Aug. 8-14, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Western Communities the capital region’s current COVID-19 per capita hotspot

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks at a campaign stop in Saanich. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Trudeau promises Liberals will invest $9 billion into long-term care during stop in Saanich

Delta police were called to the Tsawwassen ferry terminal Aug. 18 for a report of an alleged assault, but quickly determined it was actually a medical incident. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Alleged assault on ferry from Victoria deemed a medical incident by police

Despite already appealing to many in Sooke, RC events and activities can only be put on with a proper track, says Vancouver Island RC Racers organizer Dan Pudwell. (Contributed - Dan Pudwell)
Remote-control car racetrack eyed for Sooke