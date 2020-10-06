Nanaimo RCMP issue arrest warrant for alleged truck thief

Jason Paul Klughart is wanted by the Nanaimo RCMP for allegedly stealing a Ford pickup truck and failing to appear in court. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a man who allegedly stole a pickup truck and didn’t show up for his court appearance.

Jason Paul Klughart, 29, is wanted for possession of stolen property following an alleged theft of a pickup truck in the summer and for failing to appear for his court date in late September.

According to an RCMP press release, Klughart stole an F-150 Ford pickup truck from a parking stall at the Harbour Air Seaplanes terminal Aug. 28. The vehicle was recovered later that day parked at Port Place Shopping Centre.

Investigators reviewed video surveillance from the mall, saw the accused drive the vehicle to the mall and then walk away. Klughart was arrested the same day and a search of his clothing at the time of his arrest located the keys to the stolen pickup.

Klughart, of no fixed address, is Caucasian, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds and has brown hair, green eyes. He has a scar on his right hand and a tattoo of a cross on his upper right arm.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

