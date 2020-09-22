Nanaimo Mounties seized vehicles and issued tickets to end illegal drag racing and stunting at Duke Point recently. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP shut down illegal racing and stunt driving site

Police “swoop in” to seize vehicles and issue violation tickets

Police in Nanaimo shut down an area at Duke Point used for drag racing and drifting.

According to an RCMP press release, the Nanaimo RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit, with help from other police units, “swooped in” Sept. 13 and impounded 10 vehicles and issued 30 violation tickets along with 23 notice-and-orders for various vehicle defects and 11 inspection orders to drivers of vehicles police deemed unsafe to be on roadways.

The roadway was closed for about four hours while police seized vehicles, issued tickets and dispersed a crowd of people in the area.

“Approximately 100 people were in attendance and no criminal charges were laid by officers with respect to their behaviour,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release. “Stunting and drag racing on roadways is a dangerous practice and will not be allowed or tolerated by the Nanaimo RCMP.”

The enforcement was the result of ongoing issues at the site where the city had already installed traffic calming measures to dissuade the activities, which had generated dozens of complaints from workers in the industrial area nearby and from Gabriola Island residents over noise levels.

“Various enforcement actions over the years have failed to stop the activities,” O’Brien said. “Unfortunately, these efforts did not work.”

The investigation is continuing as police expect participants to set up at an alternate location. Anyone with information about where this illegal activity is expected is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

RCMP

