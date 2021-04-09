Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man suspected of being involved in a stabbing. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP trying to identify stabbing suspect who wielded rusty knife

Stabbing followed argument between two men at Port Place Shopping Centre April 1

The incident occurred at about 8 p.m. April 1 in the vicinity of the Pantry restaurant at the Port Place Shopping Centre. During an altercation with another man, the suspect allegedly produced a knife and stabbed the individual.

The suspect fled prior to police arriving on scene.

According to an RCMP press release, the victim’s injuries were minor in nature, but he was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital where he was treated and later released.

The suspect is Caucasian, approximately 6-foot-1 with brown or blond hair, and was wearing a dark-coloured jacket and baseball cap at the time of the incident. He was carrying a white and black backpack. The suspect was also described as having discoloured teeth.

The knife used was produced from a sheath and is described as being old and rusty.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2021-11682.

