Penny Hamilton’s violation ticket and impounded vehicle, a Buick Enclave: “It drives nice, you don’t know you’re going that fast.” (Photos submitted)

Nanaimo senior clocked going 50 km/hr over limit says her SUV shouldn’t be impounded

RCMP say they can’t exercise discretion when it comes to excessive speeding tickets

A Nanaimo senior caught excessively speeding says officers should exercise their discretion when they impound vehicles, but the RCMP say there’s no grey area there.

Penny Hamilton, 71, said her vehicle shouldn’t have been taken away after she was pulled over going 120 kilometres per hour in an 70km/h zone in Ladysmith this past Saturday. Hamilton and her husband were on an errand to Duncan when she says she sped up to pass a car being driven erratically and a truck in front of it.

“I agreed with the officer, I’m sorry, I was speeding, I was trying to get past the little black car and the chipper truck, I didn’t see the sign where it says 70,” she said.

Hamilton didn’t take issue with the speeding ticket, she said, but was shocked when she was told that her car was being towed and impounded for seven days and that she, her husband and their dog would need to arrange their own ride home.

Hamilton said with the ticket, fine, impound fee, cost of a rental car and effect on her insurance, “I added it all up, it’s going to cost us $2,800 for a traffic infraction. I don’t believe it.”

She said she’s never had a speeding ticket and added that she wasn’t unco-operative during the traffic stop.

“I was a commercial fisherman; I would use the F word and I swear, I did not use it. I was polite, I was courteous, I did what I was told,” she said.

Cpl. Mike Halskov, spokesman for B.C. RCMP Traffic Services, said police “absolutely cannot” use their discretion in instances of excessive speeding, adding that the Motor Vehicle Act, Road Safety B.C. and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure are “very, very clear” on that piece of legislation.

He said an officer conducting laser speed enforcement sees a vehicle, not the person driving.

“In this particular case, unfortunately it was an older person that got pulled over for excessive speed, and it happened to occur during a month when we’re conducting a high-risk driving campaign,” Halskov said. “Excessive speed is one of the things that we’re out there enforcing heavily this month, as always.”

Hamilton said she has already begun a process to dispute her ticket. She said some people offered to give her money, but she refused them.

“I wouldn’t take money from anybody. We’re using our Visa, that’s what we’re doing,” she said.

READ ALSO: Driver caught going 72 km/h over speed limit claims they were ‘late for tee time’

READ ALSO: RCMP stop driver going 223 km/h on Okanagan highway


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

speed limits

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner
Next story
B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Just Posted

Sooke council approves new funding for chamber of commerce

A $16,000 service agreement to be created

West Coast Trail to remain closed for now

Federal government won’t open world-famous trek until its First Nations are ready for visitors

Sooke council delays vote on Whiffin Spit memorial wall

Sooke district council has again delayed a decision to erect a memorial… Continue reading

Victoria traffic stop yields drugs, case full of weapons

Police seize firearms, swords and flares

Suspect taken into custody after allegedly attempting to steal a dinghy in Sidney

The incident happened Wednesday morning near Beacon Wharf

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

POLL: Do you agree with the provincial government’s decision to increase the minimum wage?

B.C.’s lowest-paid workers will be getting a few more dollars to try… Continue reading

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

CMHC said average housing prices could fall anywhere from nine to 18 per cent in its forecast

B.C. Paralympian named to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Three-time world and Paralympic gold medalist Sonja Gaudet is part of 11-member class

Nanaimo senior clocked going 50 km/hr over limit says her SUV shouldn’t be impounded

RCMP say they can’t exercise discretion when it comes to excessive speeding tickets

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Business owner Jay Daulat voluntarily closed down the theatre awaiting a health ministry decision

Most Read