The National Arts Drive takes place on Saturday, June 6 in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

National drive-by art show rolls in Victoria on Saturday

Map shows drivers where local artists have set up displays in windows, balconies, driveways

A drive-by art exhibition, planned in select cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada, is happening in Victoria on Saturday.

On June 6, artists taking part in The National Arts Drive will be displaying, performing or showcasing their creativity from driveways, balconies, windows, stoops and front lawns during a three-hour period.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 birthday drive-by celebrations snuffed out in Island community

Spectators are encouraged to drive the city blocks to see, hear and support the artists, performers, musicians and designers who live in their communities.

The driving experience is paired with a website and an interactive map where spectators can engage with the artist and support them through three main avenues: like, follow and share their work through social media, donate directly to the artists and visit their online store or website for a future purchase.

READ ALSO: Ninja groups could be setting children up for identity theft, online safety expert says

There is no charge for artists wishing to participate in the event, which was created by RAW – the world’s largest independent arts organization.

According to RAW, 95 per cent of artists have lost income as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown and 64 per cent of artists have become unemployed due to the pandemic.

For more information visit nationalartsdrive.com.

Artart exhibit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Renowned Oak Bay floral arranger debuts first book
Next story
Province buys Paul’s Motor Inn to house Victoria’s homeless population

Just Posted

Cyclists see potential and pitfalls in Sooke infrastructure

Getting from Sooke Road to Galloping Goose Trail a challenge for bike riders

National drive-by art show rolls in Victoria on Saturday

Map shows drivers where local artists have set up displays in windows, balconies, driveways

Sooke Fall Fair postponed until 2021

Organizers hope to still hold some form of competitions

Bear spotted walking on McKenzie Avenue sidewalk in Saanich

Urban sightings prompt warnings from Saanich Police Department

Univeristy of Victoria parking lot hosts drive-in movies

The Breakfast Club, Hook and The Life Aquatic shown on a 40-foot screen

B.C. records four new COVID-19 cases, Abbotsford hospital outbreak cleared

Four senior home outbreaks also declared over, eight still active

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Friendly Cove and Kyuquot will remain closed until further notice

Transition of other B.C. communities will be monitored before a decision to ease restrictions

Racist incident shocks Tseshaht First Nation on Vancouver Island

Port Alberni RCMP looking for information

Gold River organizes a shop local initiative to creatively boost economy

Local purchases can earn shoppers $200 gift certificates to be spent on businesses within Gold River

Young killer whale untangles itself from trap line off Nanaimo shore

DFO marine mammal rescue unit arrived as whale broke free from prawn trap line

B.C. schools see 30% of expected enrolment in schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

‘Disregard for human life:’ Nanaimo fentanyl trafficker gets four-year sentence

Michael Damien Byrne was arrested as part of 2017 bust

Most Read