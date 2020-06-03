National drive-by art show rolls in Victoria on Saturday

Map shows drivers where local artists have set up displays in windows, balconies, driveways

A drive-by art exhibition, planned in select cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada, is happening in Victoria on Saturday.

On June 6, artists taking part in The National Arts Drive will be displaying, performing or showcasing their creativity from driveways, balconies, windows, stoops and front lawns during a three-hour period.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 birthday drive-by celebrations snuffed out in Island community

Spectators are encouraged to drive the city blocks to see, hear and support the artists, performers, musicians and designers who live in their communities.

The driving experience is paired with a website and an interactive map where spectators can engage with the artist and support them through three main avenues: like, follow and share their work through social media, donate directly to the artists and visit their online store or website for a future purchase.

READ ALSO: Ninja groups could be setting children up for identity theft, online safety expert says

There is no charge for artists wishing to participate in the event, which was created by RAW – the world’s largest independent arts organization.

According to RAW, 95 per cent of artists have lost income as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown and 64 per cent of artists have become unemployed due to the pandemic.

For more information visit nationalartsdrive.com.

Artart exhibit