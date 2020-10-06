Nature Sketch program returns in Victoria with COVID-19 safety protocols

The Bateman Foundation’s outdoor learning program starts Oct. 10. Registration is $120 for juniors and $126 for adults. (Courtesy of the Bateman Foundation)

The Bateman Foundation is reminding the public of its upcoming outdoor nature learning program.

The foundation’s six-week Nature Sketch initiative starts Oct. 10 with junior and adult classes focused on sketching and observing wildlife habitats. With naturalists and sketch artists leading the program, participants are encouraged to combine the worlds of art and nature using a pencil and sketchbook in the great outdoors.

Participants learn about area wildlife and the eco-literacy principles of renowned artist and naturalist Robert Bateman.

In response to COVID-19, the program went online earlier this year, asking participants to sketch in nature and share their creations online.

But this October, the in-person program returns, offering a weekly nature escape from COVID-19 for all ages. The program will run with smaller class sizes and provide required masks, social distancing and hand sanitizer at all times.

Every participant will be given a nature sketchbook with no shared materials.

The six-week program costs $120 for children and $126 for adults. It runs on Saturdays, with junior classes from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and adult classes from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There is also an online program for participants across Canada to join in.

To learn more and register visit batemanfoundation.org.

The Bateman Foundation has also produced several free educational resources for children, such as colouring pages, bird bingo, nature lesson plans and more. Those resources can also be accessed online.

