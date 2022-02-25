Navy plans demolition training at Bentinck Island next week

Bentinck Island located off Metchosin

Bentinck Island, off Metchosin, will be in use for terrestrial demolition by the Department of National Defencefrom March 3 to 9. (File - Black Press)

Bentinck Island will be used for terrestrial demolition by the Department of National Defence and the Royal Canadian Navy from March 3 to 9.

Residents will likely be unaware of the activities unless the temperature, humidity or wind direction affects how far the sound carries. Blast noise from Bentinck Island is virtually undetectable above that of other underwater sounds like waves and marine life.

The public is reminded that no unauthorized person may enter the area; trespassing is prohibited. The demolitions will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

