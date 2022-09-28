Navy warning Metchosin residents to expect noise this week at Rocky Point

Administrative destruction will take place until Sept. 29

The Royal Canadian Navy is warning Metchosin residents there may be increased noise this week at the Rocky Point Destruction Range. (Google Maps)

Canada’s Pacific Fleet is warning residents in Metchosin its Rocky Point Destruction Range will be in use this week.

The Fleet Diving Unit (Pacific) will be conducting “administrative destruction” at the range until Sept. 29, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

According to a release, residents in the area may hear increased noises while the range is in use.

The public is reminded no unauthorized person may enter the area, and trespassing is prohibited.

