Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke MP Randall Garrison won’t seek re-election. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

NDP MP Randall Garrison announces he won’t seek re-election

Sooke mayor cited as a possible candidate

Randall Garrison, NDP MP for Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke, announced on Thursday that he won’t seek re-election in the next federal election.

“It has been a privilege to serve my constituents and to work with MPs across the country to help make Canada a better place for us all,” Garrison said in a press release. “As an out and proud member of the 2SLGBTQ1+ community, I hope that I have demonstrated that diversity is one of our strengths as a nation and that more diverse parliaments make better laws.”

ALSO READ: Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke MP Randall Garrison acclaimed as NDP candidate

He said he knows several strong candidates, including Sooke Mayor Maja Tait, are ready to step forward for the NDP nomination in the riding.

Garrison, who was first elected in 2011, will continue to work on several initiative during the time he remains in Parliament, including making coercive and controlling behaviour in intimate partner relationships a criminal offence, removing self-harm as a disciplinary offence from the military code of conduct, and better protect public safety by securing the expansion of community-based bail supervision programs. 

The next general election must take place on or before Oct. 20, 2025.


