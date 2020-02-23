Nearly 1,000 Saanich households located within tsunami-planning zone

Residents sent preparedness packs, although risk of tsunami is low

Saanich residents are sent tsunami preparedness packages to households identified as being located within a tsunami planning zone, Feb. 23, 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)

Have you received a tsunami preparedness information pack in the mail?

In early February, nearly 1,000 Saanich households were identified as being located within an identified tsunami planning zone. 984 packs were sent out, which included a map of the identified tsunami planning zones, tsunami safety information and tsunami preparedness tips.

Although Saanich is located in tsunami notification Zone D, the risk of a significant tsunami affecting Saanich is small but, it is important households understand the risks and to be prepared to take precautions, said Mayor of Saanich Fred Haynes.

ALSO READ: Be Prepared: Tsunami risk from Sooke to Sidney

The tsunami public education program has been initiated by the Saanich Emergency Program and regional partners. According to Haynes, the program was initiated after recommendations were made following a significant earthquake in Alaska in January 2019 which resulted in the tsunami warning being issued.

ALSO READ: No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

In a Facebook post from Feb. 15, Haynes said that a second initiative is planned to develop flood models and mapping for present-day coastal flood hazard, future coastal flood hazard with sea level rise and flood pattern modelling from multiple tsunami sources. The Local Government Emergency Program Advisory Commission partnering with the CRD Climate Action Inter-Municipal Working Group have been awarded a grant amounting to $751, 844 to complete the planned initiative.

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com

Local NewsSaanichTsunami