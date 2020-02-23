Saanich residents are sent tsunami preparedness packages to households identified as being located within a tsunami planning zone, Feb. 23, 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)

Nearly 1,000 Saanich households located within tsunami-planning zone

Residents sent preparedness packs, although risk of tsunami is low

Have you received a tsunami preparedness information pack in the mail?

In early February, nearly 1,000 Saanich households were identified as being located within an identified tsunami planning zone. 984 packs were sent out, which included a map of the identified tsunami planning zones, tsunami safety information and tsunami preparedness tips.

Although Saanich is located in tsunami notification Zone D, the risk of a significant tsunami affecting Saanich is small but, it is important households understand the risks and to be prepared to take precautions, said Mayor of Saanich Fred Haynes.

ALSO READ: Be Prepared: Tsunami risk from Sooke to Sidney

The tsunami public education program has been initiated by the Saanich Emergency Program and regional partners. According to Haynes, the program was initiated after recommendations were made following a significant earthquake in Alaska in January 2019 which resulted in the tsunami warning being issued.

ALSO READ: No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

In a Facebook post from Feb. 15, Haynes said that a second initiative is planned to develop flood models and mapping for present-day coastal flood hazard, future coastal flood hazard with sea level rise and flood pattern modelling from multiple tsunami sources. The Local Government Emergency Program Advisory Commission partnering with the CRD Climate Action Inter-Municipal Working Group have been awarded a grant amounting to $751, 844 to complete the planned initiative.

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook, or send a tweet to @SaanichNews
and follow us on Instagram

Local NewsSaanichTsunami

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: VicPD safely find high-risk missing 17-year-old girl
Next story
Soccer club pitches plans for turf fields in North Saanich to all three Peninsula communities

Just Posted

Black History Month: Documentary sheds light on black pioneers’ role in Victoria

Secret Victoria: Rush to Freedom looks at how a mass migration shaped the capital

Soccer club pitches plans for turf fields in North Saanich to all three Peninsula communities

Peninsula Football Club is asking North Saanich, Sidney and Central Saanich for $1.3 million total

Nearly 1,000 Saanich households located within tsunami-planning zone

Residents sent preparedness packs, although risk of tsunami is low

Camosun’s two volleyball teams bumped out of provincial championship title

Camosun Chargers lose gold medal match on Saturday, Feb. 22

VIDEO: Royals nab 4–3 win against Kelowna Rockets in shootout

Jerseys worn during match up for auction, proceeds towards BC Cancer Foundation

Governor general says multiple solutions needed for ‘complicated’ overdose issue

Julie Payette met at a fire hall with firefighters and police officers as well as politicians and health experts

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs block CN Railway tracks in Vancouver

Part of a series of blockades nationwide

Violent ends to past Indigenous protests haunt Trudeau government

Trudeau adopted a more assertive tone Friday, insisting the barricade must come down

VIDEO: Top seeded teams dominate opening day of 2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament

Quarter finals underway today

VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run leaves Port Hardy on eight-day trek down Vancouver island

The team’s fundraising goal this year is $250,000, which is double last year’s goal.

HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Athletes had sunny – but cold – weather to work with in Fort St. John

B.C. money laundering inquiry to begin amid hopes for answers, accountability

Eby argued that most B.C. residents already know the previous government, at best, turned a blind eye

Blockades remain in place as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs returning to B.C.

Hereditary Chief Woos said they are ready to engage in nation-to-nation talks with the B.C.

Tyler Toffoli scores twice, Canucks crush Bruins 9-3

Stecher, Miller each add three points for Vancouver

Most Read