UPDATE: Power restored for nearly 1,200 residents in Sooke, Port Renfrew

Outage in Port Renfrew due to fallen tree on power lines

Nearly 1,200 residents between Sooke and Port Renfrew lost power on Tuesday, Jan. 26. (BC Hydro)

Power has been restored to nearly 1,200 residents between Sooke and Port Renfrew after a couple of power outages Tuesday.

At 11:52 a.m. on Jan. 25, 523 residents living southeast of Parkinson Road and northwest of West Coast Road lost power. The cause was determined as a fallen tree on power lines.

Later in the afternoon at 1:41 p.m., 662 residents in the Sunriver area of Sooke also lost power. Black Press Media is reaching out to BC Hydro for the cause of the outage.

