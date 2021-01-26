UPDATE: Power restored for nearly 1,200 residents in Sooke, Port Renfrew

Power has been restored to nearly 1,200 residents between Sooke and Port Renfrew after a couple of power outages Tuesday.
At 11:52 a.m. on Jan. 25, 523 residents living southeast of Parkinson Road and northwest of West Coast Road lost power. The cause was determined as a fallen tree on power lines.
Later in the afternoon at 1:41 p.m., 662 residents in the Sunriver area of Sooke also lost power. Black Press Media is reaching out to BC Hydro for the cause of the outage.
