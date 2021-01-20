UPDATE: Power restored to nearly 2000 East Sooke residents after blasting

Blasting caused power pole to move and faulted the circuit Wednesday

Nearly 2000 BC Hydro customers in East Sooke lost power around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20. (BC Hydro)

Power has been restored to nearly 2000 East Sooke residents after a power outage caused by blasting Wednesday afternoon.

BC Hydro customers west of Rocky Point Road and east of West Coast Road were left in the dark for an hour an a half due to blasting in the area, which caused a power pole to move and faulted the circuit.

Crews restored power to residents around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 20.

