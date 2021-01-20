UPDATE: Power restored to nearly 2000 East Sooke residents after blasting

Power has been restored to nearly 2000 East Sooke residents after a power outage caused by blasting Wednesday afternoon.
BC Hydro customers west of Rocky Point Road and east of West Coast Road were left in the dark for an hour an a half due to blasting in the area, which caused a power pole to move and faulted the circuit.
Crews restored power to residents around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 20.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.
aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com