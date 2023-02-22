Nearly 2,000 without power in Saanich, Oak Bay, Langford amid high wind, low temps

Snow remains in the forecast for Greater Victoria with potential for 5 to 10 cm

Nearly 2,000 households in Saanich and Oak Bay lose power as wind continues in Greater Victoria. (BC Hydro)

About 2,000 residents were without power Wednesday morning as winter winds continue and temperatures are set to drop.

The power went out for about 1,500 Oak Bay residents along Beach Drive and Newport Avenue around 5 a.m. About 400 households in the 10 Mile Point area of Saanich lost power shortly before 6 a.m. with crews on scene. Both outages are dubbed “under investigation” by the utility company, but winds continue to blow across the region.

A small area of Langford also lost power, with five households in the 300-block of Atkins Avenue down shortly before 7 a.m. that outage is attributed to the wind storm.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement issued Wednesday (Feb. 22) warns of wind, snow and cold temperatures across Greater Victoria. Periods of snow are expected with potential for five to 10 centimetres before snow eases overnight.

Winds gusting to 70 km/h over Greater Victoria and Southern Gulf Islands are expected through Thursday morning. Temperatures are expected to dip as low as -5 C Thursday night with wind chill values expected around -10 C.

Wind and snow are predicted for the east and inland of Vancouver Island as far north as Fanny Bay.

